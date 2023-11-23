Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 248,992 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 248,992 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $624,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.58. 1,501,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.82. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

