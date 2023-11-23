Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 416,697 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,187,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.68% of Morgan Stanley worth $955,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 124,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,925. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

