Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 798,746 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,183,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Novartis worth $623,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Novartis by 28.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 52.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 34.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,451. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

