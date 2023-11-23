Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,325 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 88.21% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $737,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,750,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA USPX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 32,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,998. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.