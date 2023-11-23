Frederick Maurice Jaques Sells 700 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.57, for a total value of C$36,099.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPS.A stock opened at C$80.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$738.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.67. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$81.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

