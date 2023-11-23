Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.04% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $594,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. 7,624,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,682. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.