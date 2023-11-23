FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,490 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 226,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.71 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.