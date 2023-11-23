FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Decreased by Analyst

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

BLRX opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

