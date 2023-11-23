FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

BTM opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

