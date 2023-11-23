FY2023 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

EverQuote stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 666,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,352.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

