FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Increased by Analyst

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 832,974 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.