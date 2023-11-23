FY2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

