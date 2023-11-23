FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut by Zacks Research

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

