FY2023 EPS Estimates for Valeo Pharma Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:VPH)

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valeo Pharma in a report released on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Valeo Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.10 million.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 5.4 %

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Shares of VPH opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.67. Valeo Pharma has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.65.

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

