FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.06%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

