FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreased by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.56.

LOW opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

