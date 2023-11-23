Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Uranium Energy comprises about 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

UEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.