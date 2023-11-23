Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 3,679,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.