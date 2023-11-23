Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 2.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of FTAI Aviation worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,282,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 462,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,343. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

