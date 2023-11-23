Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 1.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,956. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.