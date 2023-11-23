Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 3,349,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

