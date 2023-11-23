Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Anterix makes up approximately 2.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.91% of Anterix worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 421.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Anterix by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 71,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,814. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $584.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Anterix

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

