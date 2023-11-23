Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 337,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 40,980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 746,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

