Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 434,223 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

