Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Target makes up approximately 0.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.50. 3,589,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

