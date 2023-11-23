Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up 0.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 616,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.