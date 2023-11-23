Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 12,388,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,751,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

