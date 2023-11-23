Garrett Smallwood Sells 14,599 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $24,088.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Garrett Smallwood sold 900 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Garrett Smallwood sold 1 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $2.01.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Garrett Smallwood sold 4,100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $8,200.00.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
Institutional Trading of Wag! Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wag! Group
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.