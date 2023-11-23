Garrett Smallwood Sells 14,599 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $24,088.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Garrett Smallwood sold 900 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Garrett Smallwood sold 1 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $2.01.

On Thursday, September 14th, Garrett Smallwood sold 4,100 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $8,200.00.

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

