Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 142,997 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Target worth $1,110,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

TGT opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

