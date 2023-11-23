Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 78,374 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Moody’s worth $994,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 117.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 375.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $364.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $368.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

