Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Billion Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Humana worth $1,022,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $515.60 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

