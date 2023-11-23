Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Duke Energy worth $1,330,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DUK opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.