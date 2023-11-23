GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,814,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 462.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

BATS FJUL opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $410.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

