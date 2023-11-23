Giovanni Rizzo Buys 2,000 Shares of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) insider Giovanni Rizzo bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.02 ($9.22) per share, with a total value of A$28,040.00 ($18,447.37).

Jumbo Interactive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Jumbo Interactive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jumbo Interactive’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

