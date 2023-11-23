Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 87,163 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,163 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 315,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

