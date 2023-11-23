Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $210.54 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.23 and a 200-day moving average of $202.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

