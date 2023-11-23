Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.00.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

