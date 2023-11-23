Gregory A. Md Demopulos Acquires 15,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,397,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 84.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Omeros by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 674,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

