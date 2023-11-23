Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Price Performance
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.10).
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile
