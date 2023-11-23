Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.86 million and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.10).

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

