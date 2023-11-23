Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) Insider Ian Manocha Purchases 5,000 Shares

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report) insider Ian Manocha purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,569.12).

Gresham Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

LON GHT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 119 ($1.49). 42,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,203. Gresham Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.31). The stock has a market cap of £99.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,966.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.22.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.