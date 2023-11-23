Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,873 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

