Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.85 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $200.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.