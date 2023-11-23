Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

