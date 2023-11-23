Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Reduced by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

