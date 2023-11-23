Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.7 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.