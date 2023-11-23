HAP Trading LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HAP Trading LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock worth $21,589,497. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

