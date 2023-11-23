Harold Wyatt Sells 3,000 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Harold Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Harold Wyatt sold 8,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $85,200.00.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colony Bankcorp

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.