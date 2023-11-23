HC Wainwright Comments on Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

BDTX stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,507 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 935,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 908,963 shares in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

