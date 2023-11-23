HC Wainwright Trims SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Target Price to $52.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

