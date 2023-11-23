HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

